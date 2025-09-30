Is Pakistan planning to send forces to Gaza amid Trump’s peace plan?

ISLAMABAD – US President Donald Trump proposed major plan to end Gaza conflict, and it has been welcomed by several Arab countries, and nations like Pakistan, who praised Trump’s efforts to achieve peace.

Amid peace talks, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Pakistan’s leadership will determine whether to send troops to support proposed peacekeeping force in Gaza. He added that Palestinian law enforcement agencies would remain responsible for operations on the ground.

Dar was speaking in response to questions about Pakistan’s potential involvement following peace plan announced by US President Donald Trump. He also shared details of Trump’s recent meeting with Muslim leaders during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which included representatives from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, and Indonesia.

According to Dar, Pakistan’s delegation to the US had two main objectives: engaging in UNGA proceedings and working with like-minded Muslim nations to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The discussions focused on achieving a ceasefire, ensuring humanitarian aid delivery, stopping forced displacement, planning reconstruction, and preventing Israeli annexation of the West Bank.

Dar noted that the process of finalizing a joint statement involved consultations with the Saudi foreign minister. The statement, which was welcomed by the Palestinian Authority, faced criticism from some quarters in Pakistan.

Gaza Peace Plan

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rolled out 20-point plan aimed at resolving Gaza conflict. The proposal outlines pathway to Palestinian state, the release of hostages in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israel, and the disarmament of Hamas.

The plan calls for economic development and security guarantees for Gaza, reforms in the Palestinian Authority, and a transitional government to oversee the region. Israel would halt military operations, return occupied territories, and refrain from annexation, while international aid would have guaranteed access.

Trump developed the plan with input from the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change and discussed it with leaders from Arab and Muslim nations at the UN.