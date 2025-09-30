Maryam ki Dastak completes over one million service requests

LAHORE – ‘Maryam Ki Dastak’ has completed over 1 million citizen service requests since its launch in June 2024.

The remaining 164,000 citizen service requests are in process, which will be completed in due course.

Maryam ki Dastak is a digital platform developed by the Punjab government in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

This progress was highlighted during a special review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP). The participants of the meeting were informed that thousands of trained Dastak Facilitators have been registered to ensure the timely provision of services through the platform.

At present, the program is actively operational in 40 districts of Punjab, offering 76 key government services, including Domicile Certificates, Birth Certificates, copies of FIRs, Property Documents, and Registry Papers, among others.

Citizens can avail these services conveniently by simply calling 1202 or through the Dastak Doorstep Delivery App, eliminating the need for repeated office visits.

Speaking on the occasion, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said, “Maryam Ki Dastak is not only transforming the way public services are delivered but is also saving citizens’ time and resources, while significantly improving public convenience and government efficiency.”