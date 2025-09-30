Pakistan reaffirms unwavering support for Palestinian Statehood amid misinformation campaigns

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has once again reiterated its unwavering and principled position on the Palestinian issue, stressing that no amount of propaganda or misinformation can alter its long-held stance.

The government clarified that Pakistan’s position has always been “clear and unequivocal”: the Palestinian people must be granted their right to self-determination, with the establishment of an independent state along the 1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital. Officials emphasized that Pakistan has never recognized Israel in the past, does not recognize it now, and will not recognize it in the future until Palestinians achieve their legitimate rights.

The statement came in the wake of the 21-point peace agreement unveiled by former U.S. President Donald Trump, which Pakistan says was backed not only by Islamabad but also by the broader Islamic world. According to officials, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, Qatar, the UAE, Iran, Malaysia, Indonesia, and other Muslim nations supported the initiative, making it a collective effort of the Islamic bloc.

Authorities noted that key Palestinian stakeholders, including segments of Hamas and the Palestinian leadership, had expressed support for the peace framework, calling it a milestone in the long struggle for Palestinian statehood. “A clear roadmap for an independent Palestine has now emerged, which God willing, will lay the foundation for lasting peace,” the statement read.

Pakistan’s endorsement of the agreement, the government insisted, aligns with its historical position and reflects its commitment to preventing further bloodshed in Gaza. Officials rejected allegations by certain political circles suggesting that Pakistan is moving toward recognizing Israel, dismissing such claims as “fabrications, lies, and conspiracies aimed at undermining national unity.”

“Those opposing the peace initiative must also answer what practical measures they have proposed in light of the martyrdom of over 50,000 Muslims and the daily toll of 80 to 100 lives in Gaza,” the statement asked.

The government stressed that Pakistan’s support for the agreement was not an endorsement of Israel, but rather a step in favor of Palestine. “This initiative has brought the Muslim world on the same page and marked historic progress towards the establishment of an independent Palestinian state,” officials concluded.