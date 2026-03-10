Is Iran War Near End or Just Beginning? Trump, Pentagon’s contrasting statements raise eyebrows

WASHINGTON — Confusion and controversy are growing around American war strategy against Iran after mixed signals from the White House and the Pentagon. US President Donald Trump stunned observers by saying the war is “largely complete,” saying the conflict may be nearing its end.

But almost at the same time, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the most intense day of attacks on Iran is about to begin. The conflicting messages have raised a critical question: If the war is nearly over, why is the United States preparing its biggest wave of strikes yet?

Speaking at the Pentagon, Hegseth said today would see “the most fighters, the most bombers, and the most attacks,” signaling a dramatic escalation rather than a slowdown. He also described America’s determination as “endless,” but avoided giving a clear timeline for when the conflict might end.

When pressed about the contradiction, Hegseth insisted the final decision rests with President Trump.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Caine, presented data claiming Iranian missile launches have declined. However, reporters quickly noticed that the figures were nearly identical to last week’s numbers, raising fresh doubts about whether the battlefield situation has truly changed.

Adding to the confusion, Trump has also said the strike on Iran was “only the beginning,” even as he simultaneously suggested the war is almost finished. Defense officials claim Iranian forces are being “systematically destroyed” and that Iran is “losing badly.” Yet the Pentagon is still preparing what it calls the heaviest day of strikes so far.