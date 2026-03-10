US Consulate in Toronto targeted in Gun Attack; Terror Probe underway

TORONTO – Panic gripped major Canadian city Toronto as unidentified gunmen opened fire on the United States Consulate General Toronto in what authorities are treating as a possible terrorist incident.

As per available informatio, the dramatic shooting took place in the early hours of the morning outside the US consulate building located in Toronto’s busy downtown district. Police rushed to the scene immediately after receiving reports of gunfire and discovered multiple bullet casings scattered outside the diplomatic building along with clear signs that several rounds had been fired.

BREAKING Shots fired at the US Consulate in Toronto, Canada, police say. Side effects of war starting to show??#Canada #IranWar pic.twitter.com/KHRAA4aFc2 — M9 USA🇺🇸 (@M9USA_) March 10, 2026

Preliminary probe suggest that two unidentified suspects arrived in a white vehicle, stepped out, and unleashed multiple gunshots at the consulate building before quickly fleeing the scene. The brazen attack caused partial damage to the building’s entrance doors and glass windows, leaving visible marks of gunfire on the diplomatic property.

Despite the alarming nature of the incident, officials confirmed that no injuries have been reported.

Authorities from Canadian law enforcement and Royal Canadian Mounted Police have launched a joint investigation, treating the case as a potential national security threat. Investigators have also released an image of the suspected vehicle believed to have been used in the attack and are urging members of the public to come forward with any information that could help identify the suspects.

In the aftermath of the shooting, security has been dramatically tightened around U.S. and Israeli diplomatic facilities in Toronto and Ottawa, as authorities remain on high alert while the investigation continues.

Middle East Evacuation

US flown thousands of its citizens out of Middle East over the past week, using more than a dozen charter flights, the US State Department announced Saturday.

The urgent operation comes amid escalating regional tensions triggered by US and Israeli strikes on Iran that began last Saturday. The situation rapidly intensified after Iran responded with attacks on neighboring countries, prompting several nations to shut down their airspace and complicating travel across the region.

As security risks mounted, many Americans sought urgent ways to leave. Trump administration come under criticism over its preparedness and the level of initial assistance provided to American citizens trying to evacuate once the conflict began.

Critics argue that many Americans in the region were left scrambling for information and support in the early days of the crisis. In response to the growing concerns, the State Department said it is expanding evacuation efforts by increasing both charter flight operations and ground transportation options wherever security conditions permit, as authorities continue working to move Americans out of danger zones.