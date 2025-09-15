Sri Lanka beat Hong Kong in T20 Asia Cup 2025 match

DUBAI – Sri Lanka beat Hong Kong in the Group B match of the Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Monday.

Chasing a decent 150-run target for victory, Sri Lanka reached the milestone in the penultimate over with four wickets in hand.

Pathun Nissanka was the highest scorer with 68 off 44 balls, laced with six fours and two maximums. Wanindu Hasaranga and Kusal Perera contributed 20 runs each, Kamil Mishra 19 off 18 balls and Kusal Mendis 11 off 14 balls.

Yasim Murtaza got two wickets, and Ayush Shukla, Ehsan Khan and Aizaz Khan one each. Player of the match Pathum Nissanka was run out.

After being asked to bat first by Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka, Hong Kong managed to reach 149/4 in the allocated 20 overs.

Nizakat Khan was the highest scorer for Hong Kong with an unbeaten 52 off 38 balls, laced with four fours and two maximums. Anshy Rath contributed 48 off 46 balls, and Zeeshan Ali 23 off 17 balls. Dushmantha Chameera bagged two wickets, and Wanindu Hasaranga and Dasun Shanaka one each.

Hong Kong Playing XI: Zeeshan Ali (wk), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Shahid Wasif, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza (capt), Aizaz Khan, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, Ehsan Khan

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (capt), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara