India tarnishes cricket

THE high-octane India-Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025, played in Dubai on Sunday, was meant to be a celebration of cricket—a sport that has long served as a bridge between nations, even amidst diplomatic tensions.

Unfortunately, the match descended into an uncomfortable spectacle, tarnished by the appalling and unsportsmanlike conduct of the Indian team.

From the very outset, the Indian team’s behaviour was not only disappointing but also in direct violation of the spirit of cricket. Their refusal to engage in the customary handshake, both at the toss and after the match, was a symbolic rejection of the sportsmanship and mutual respect that are hallmarks of the gentleman’s game. In doing so, they let political pressures override the decorum expected on the field. Even more troubling was the fact that the match referee advised the captains to avoid shaking hands—a move that deserves full investigation. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav used the post-match ceremony to politicize what should have remained a sporting triumph. His reference to the Pahalgam incident, wrapped in a narrative aligned with the Indian government’s position, transformed a cricketing moment into a political statement. The PCB must pursue this whole matter at the highest levels within the ICC. While the Indian team’s behaviour deserves condemnation, the performance of Pakistani side also warrants serious scrutiny. The team’s inability to rise to the occasion, despite the intensity and symbolism of the match, left millions of fans disappointed. Our armed forces have time and again made the nation proud—be it on land, sea, or in the skies. The memory of our shaheens shooting down six Indian fighter jets during the recent military conflict still lifts the heads of our citizens high. The nation expected its players to bring the same spirit, grit, and honour to the field. Sadly, that fire was sorely missing in Dubai. The PCB must do what is long overdue: conduct a transparent and ruthless review of the team’s composition. Selection must be based solely on merit, performance, and character. We need players who can stand tall against formidable opponents—not just rack up runs against lesser sides. Winning against minnows brings no glory; it is victory against our equals or rivals that defines our true stature.