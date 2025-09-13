Preventing Cervical Cancer for future generations: DC Sahiwal Mahmood on HPV Campaign

SAHIWAL – Punjab government launched a nationwide campaign to vaccinate girls against cervical cancer as the initiative targets girls aged 9 to 14, providing the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine free of charge.

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Mahmood called this campaign a “historic and revolutionary effort” aimed at safeguarding future generations and improving women’s overall health indicators. He highlighted that cervical cancer, a major global health concern, is preventable with timely vaccination.

The inauguration ceremony was held at Government Girls High School, Sarki Bazar, Grain Market, and attended by Member of Provincial Assembly Muhammad Arshad Malik, CEO Health Dr. Abdul Majeed Niazi, CEO District Education Authority Tanveer Ahmed Ghazali, district education officials, and numerous students and parents.

Shahid Mahmood stressed community involvement, urging parents, teachers, and local leaders to raise awareness, combat misinformation, and support the vaccination drive. He also assured that the district administration would provide all necessary assistance to ensure the program’s success.

The campaign is conducted in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and uses internationally approved vaccines. Citizens with questions or concerns can contact the Punjab government helplines at 1166 and 1033.