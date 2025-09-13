Punjab Govt, WHO join hands to prevent Cervical Cancer among Young Girls

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Mahmood inaugurated national cervical cancer vaccination campaign at Government Girls High School, Sarki Bazar, Grain Market, calling it a historic public health initiative by the Government of Punjab.

The program provides the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to girls aged 9 to 14, which is completely safe and free of cost, aiming to protect future generations and improve women’s overall health indicators.

The ceremony was attended by Member of Provincial Assembly Muhammad Arshad Malik, CEO Health Dr. Abdul Majeed Niazi, CEO District Education Authority Tanveer Ahmed Ghazali, officials from the District Education Department, Assistant Education Officers/Focal Persons, students, and parents.

Showing preventable nature of cervical cancer, DC noted that the government, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), has provided internationally approved vaccines, marking a significant step in public health.

He urged parents, teachers, and community leaders to raise awareness, counter misinformation, and support the campaign’s success. Appreciating the efforts of parents and educators, he assured full support from the district administration. For any questions or concerns, citizens can reach out through the Government of Punjab’s helplines at 1166 and 1033.