Pakistan set to introduce HPV vaccine to prevent cervical cancer

Pakistan is all set to launch its first-ever national HPV vaccination campaign in a major public health milestone aimed at preventing cervical cancer.

The campaign targets 13 million girls aged 9 to 14 across Punjab, Sindh, Islamabad, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir, using a single-dose vaccine that offers protection against the disease.

To build momentum for the campaign (September 15 to 27) DOPASI Foundation, in partnership with FDI and supported by Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, organized a strategic workshop to create awareness for cervical cancer free Pakistan. The event brought together health experts, government officials, and development partners to emphasize the role of private hospitals, doctors, and civil society in ensuring the campaign’s success.

Dr. FarhajUddin, Programme Manager for the HPV Vaccination Campaign at DOPASI Foundation, said the Foundation is committed to creating awareness and supporting national efforts to vaccinate 13 million girls.

He highlighted the importance of advocacy, communication, and community mobilization to address misconceptions and ensure vaccine access.

Dr. KhurramShahzad, Director Technical at FDI, emphasized that doctors’ voices are most influential in countering myths about vaccines and building public trust.

Director General Health Services CDA, Dr. Irshad Ali Jokhio, noted that the HPV vaccine will be added to Pakistan’s basic immunization program, while Dr. Rozeena Khalid from WHO said cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women in Pakistan, with a mortality rate higher than breast cancer. She emphasized that vaccinating adolescent girls is critical to reducing future cases.

DrSaimaKhursheedZubair said that the disease effects adult women but the preventive vaccine should be given to girl child under the age of 15 to keep her safe in future.

Speakers underlined that Pakistan aims to vaccinate 18 million girls over the next three years, a target only achievable with active participation of civil society organizations and healthcare providers.

Acknowledging DOPASI Foundation’s leadership, participants praised its role in awareness-building and mobilizing communities. In his closing remarks, Dr. Bilal Arshad, CEO of Ali Medical Hospital, underscored that the role of doctors will be decisive in ensuring the campaign’s success.

With this campaign, Pakistan will become the 150th country to introduce the HPV vaccine. Health leaders described the initiative as a historic step to protect adolescent girls, prevent cervical cancer, and secure a healthier future for communities.