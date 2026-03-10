Iran’s IRGC says countries expelling US, Israeli envoys will get safe passage in Hormuz

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has declared that Arab and European countries which expel the ambassadors of the United States and Israel will be allowed safe and unrestricted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

The announcement was made on March 10, 2026, as tensions in the region continue to escalate and global oil prices show signs of rising sharply. The IRGC said the decision is intended to encourage governments to distance themselves diplomatically from Washington and Tel Aviv amid the ongoing conflict.

According to the statement, nations taking such measures would not face any obstruction while transporting oil or commercial shipments through the strategic waterway. The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical maritime routes, through which a large portion of global oil supplies passes.

Analysts believe the move reflects Tehran’s attempt to exert political and economic pressure on countries maintaining close ties with the United States and Israel while leveraging its influence over the key shipping corridor.