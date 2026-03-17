Gold breaks four-day losing streak as per tola up by Rs1,000 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan ended its four-day losing streak on Tuesday following an upward trend in international market.

According to sarafa association, per tola price of gold surged by Rs1,000, taking the new rate to Rs523,726 while the 10-gram rate settled at Rs449,041 after an increase of Rs857.

The yellow commodity recorded an increase of $10 in international bullion market where the per ounce rate has reached $5,010.

Furthermore, silver prices in Pakistan also moved up with per tola rate reaching Rs8,569 after a hike of Rs128.

Oil prices surged more than 2% on Tuesday, recovering some losses from the previous session, as concerns over supply intensified due to the near shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, U.S. allies have declined calls to deploy warships to assist tankers navigating the strategic waterway.

Brent crude rose $2.74, or 2.7%, reaching $102.95 per barrel by 0357 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) increased $2.45, or 2.6%, to $95.95 per barrel.

In contrast, during the previous session, Brent had fallen 2.8% and WTI dropped 5.3%, following reports that some vessels successfully transited the critical chokepoint. The latest gains reflect renewed market anxiety over potential disruptions in global oil supply.