Trade between Iran and the United Arab Emirates has increased significantly as Abu Dhabi eased restrictions on business activity between the two neighbors, Financial Times reported, quoting business people and officials.

As reported, the UAE has eased some limitations on corporate registrations and the issuance of visas to companies from Iran in recent months.

Iranian financiers are also exploring how to enhance bilateral trade by creating financial mechanisms to fund legitimate transactions, the report added quoting the sources.

The UAE is Iran’s second-largest trade partner.—Tehran Times