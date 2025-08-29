App Md Gets Pat On Back From Na For Exposing Rs1 24bn Corruption Scandal

ISLAMABAD – National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting on Friday hailed Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Managing Director Muhammad Asim Khichi for blowing the whistle on a billion-rupee corruption scandal inside the state-run news agency.

MNA Pullain Baloch lauded Khichi’s “courage and integrity,” assuring the committee’s full support in recovering looted public funds. Secretary Information Ambreen Jan also praised him, vowing institutional reforms and transparency.

During his briefing, Khichi revealed that an internal probe exposed embezzlement of over Rs 1.24 billion in a PSDP project, along with fake appointments, bogus provident fund entries, and irregular expenses. FIA registered cases against 16 former officials, including executive directors and managers.

The committee backed Khichi’s reform agenda, with MQM’s Syed Amin ul Haq asking whether he faced threats from the “corrupt mafia.” Members pledged to stand by him against external pressure.

Highlighting APP’s digital rise, MD said its website now earns Rs 2.4 million annually, while server migration has saved $9,000. The platform recorded 85 million impressions, with a massive outreach across Facebook (10.3m), TikTok (10m), X (1.5m), Instagram (319k), and YouTube (137k). On average, 350–400 news stories are published daily.

The committee was also briefed on degree verification drives, mandatory life certificates for pensioners, and revenue-boosting reforms projecting Rs 200 million in annual earnings.

On PTV affairs, Secretary Ambreen Jan said Rs 11 billion has already been released to clear dues, with an additional Rs 4.5 billion sought. Salaries up to June 25 have been paid.

The Press Information Commission (PIC) disclosed it handled 6,340 complaints in eight years, resolving most, while 905 cases and 268 appeals remain pending.

Meanwhile, Principal Information Officer Mobashir Hassan revealed that Quaid-e-Azam’s image was mistakenly excluded from Independence Day advertisements, an error admitted by the ad agency. The committee, however, termed the apology “insufficient.”

The committee vowed to intensify accountability across all media bodies, directing APP to pursue recovery of embezzled funds without delay.