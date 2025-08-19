Alert! Don’t Download THESE Betting Apps as govt issues major warning (Check List)

ISLAMABAD – National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) launched a major crackdown on illegal online gambling in Pakistan, targeting apps that are siphoning billions of rupees from citizens. Authorities have declared 46 gambling and “casino” apps illegal, including some that even trade personal data and mobile numbers!

Among the banned apps are Aviator Game, Chicken Road, 1xBet, Dafabet, 22Bet, Me Let, Pari Match, Bet365, Plinko, 10Cric, Rabona, Casumo, and several non-regulated forex trading platforms. These apps are now being blocked nationwide, with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) coordinating the shutdown.

Betting Apps in Pakistan

NCCIA Director Sarfaraz Chaudhry warned that anyone playing or promoting these apps could face severe legal consequences. Recently, social media influencer Saad Rehman (aka Ducky Bhai) was issued a notice for promoting gambling through these applications.

Authorities are urging the public to stay vigilant and avoid downloading or using these dangerous apps, which not only gamble away your money but also risk exposing your personal data.

This crackdown is part of a broader effort to stop the booming online gambling racket in Pakistan. Citizens are warned: Don’t fall prey to these apps it could cost you more than just money.

Gambling Mastermind Ducky Bhai’s Arrest

YouTuber Saadur Rehman, aka Ducky Bhai, has been arrested in Pakistan for allegedly running a nationwide illegal gambling operation. Authorities claim he acted as the “country manager” for multiple gambling apps, including 1xBet, promoting them on his YouTube channel and earning millions.

After repeatedly avoiding Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) summons, his name was added to the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL), leading to his detention. He faces charges under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act and sections of the Pakistan Penal Code for fraud, electronic forgery, cheating, and prize manipulation.

Online gambling is illegal in Pakistan under laws like the Public Gambling Act, 1867, and the Prohibition (Enforcement of Hudood) Order, 1979. Offenders can face fines, imprisonment, or both, with repeat violations punishable by up to three years in prison.