Lahore Development Authority (LDA) continued operation against land grabbers, encroachments and violation of building bylaws.

On Monday, LDA teams retrieved possession of two commercial plots worth millions of rupees in Quaid-e-Azam Town.

کمشنر و ڈی جی ایل ڈی اے محمد علی رندھاوا کی ہدایت پر ایل ڈی اے کی قائداعظم ٹاﺅن میں قبضہ مافیا کے خلاف آپریشن، کروڑوں روپے مالیت کے دو پلاٹ واگزار کروا لیے۔ کمرشل پلاٹ نمبر 4,5 D-I، پر تجاوزات ہٹا دیں/ باونڈری وال مسمار کر کے قبضہ حاصل کر لیا۔@RandhawaAli @commissionerlhr pic.twitter.com/AeUpfyyXVW — Lahore Development Authority (@LHRDevAuthority) October 9, 2023

LDA teams removed encroachments and demolished boundary walls on these plots.

Director Housing Zafar Iqbal supervised the operation carried out with the help of enforcement teams, heavy machinery and Police.

Commissioner Lahore and LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed continuing indiscriminate operation against land grabbers, encroachments and violation of bylaws across Lahore.