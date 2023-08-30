Apple has officially announced the launch date for its upcoming lineup iPhone 15, saying the event will be held on September 12 to unveil it.

The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max or iPhone 15 Ultra) will be announced on September 12 at 10 AM PT.

Where to Watch iPhone 15 Lunch Ceremony?

The event will be streamed online at apple.com and iPhone lovers can also watch it on the Apple TV app.

Apple has picked “Wonderlust” as its tagline for the event.

Rumoured Specs

Rumors have that the leading smartphone company will follow suit of previous years and, like its predecessor Apple iPhone 15 will come in multiple versions, with the standard version being the cheapest, and the series will further comprise the iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Several people claim that iPhone 15 will not be launched by a traditional lightning port and will be replaced by a USB-C port, while some also suggest that the latest phone will be rolled out with Qualcomm chips.

iPhone 15 Expected price 2023

Models Expected Price iPhone 15 – $799 iPhone 15 Plus $899 iPhone 15 Pro $1,099 iPhone 15 Pro Max $1,299

iPhone 15 Expected price in Pakistan

The Pakistani government has increased huge taxes due to increased import tax on mobile phones in the recent budget, as the country is facing dollar crunch and massive devaluation of local currency.

In light of a potential price hike of $100, the extended PTA registration tax on the iPhone 15 series would be around Rs150,000 for passport holders and around Rs170,000 for ID card holders.

The starting price for the iPhone 15 Pro in Pakistan is expected to be over Rs500,000.