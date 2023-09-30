Corolla Altis 1.6 remained among the top-selling cars produced by Japanese manufacturer Toyota. The series is known for its comfort, sleek design, and good performance.

The car remained favorite as buyers appreciate the peace of mind that comes with owning a car known for its longevity while Corolla’s fuel efficiency makes it an economical choice for daily commutes and even on long visits.

The vehicle tends to hold its value well in the used car market, making it a smart choice for those who plan to sell their vehicles after a brief period. Comfort. The 1600cc car is known for its comfortable ride and spacious interior while the accessibility is a significant factor in its fame.

Corolla come a long way with many generations, and there are hundreds of thousands of units being sold in the country over the years. Corolla is known for its decent performance, modern features, and design.

Toyota Indus Motor Company Limited, the assembler of Toyota cars in Pakistan, is currently selling the 11th generation.

Toyota Corolla latest price in Pakistan

Toyota Corolla variants Price Toyota Corolla Altis X Manual 1.6 Rs 6,182,000 Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i Rs 6,782,000 Toyota Corolla Altis X CVT-i 1.8 Rs 7,132,000 Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i Special Edition PKR 7,442,000 Toyota Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Beige Interior PKR 7,772,000 Toyota Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Black Interior PKR 7,812,000

Last month, a senior official of Indus Motor Company Limited gave a brief breakdown of the factors involved in the upcoming price hike. He mentioned 9 percent dollar impact behind the surge, but despite the announcement, Toyota has not revised prices till the start of October.