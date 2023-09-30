QUETTA – Pakistan witnessed horrific suicide bombings on Eid Milad un Nabi as Muslims mark the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad PBUH; the terror events sent shock waves across the country, and a day after the attacks, caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti claimed Indian intelligence agency RAW behind the attacks.

Caretaker Minister Bugti said New Delhi is involved in terror incidents in Pakistan. He said the Indian agency and the forces are working on nefarious plans to destabilise Pakistan, but he mentioned adopting a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.

He said Pakistani authorities are fully aware of the culprits and would avenge every drop of blood of those who embraced martyrdom. He vowed to utilise all resources to eliminate the menace of terrorism, stressing that there’s no place for militants and their facilitators in the country.

The minister also revealed that a detailed investigation was underway to find out detailed overview. Under the directives of the COAS Gen Asim Munir, all possible medical facilities are being provided to the injured of the blasts, the minister said, and mentioned that the nation stands united against miscreants and terrorists.

In a similar development, a case was lodged against the suicide attacks against unknown attackers at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station in Quetta.

In the first suicide bombing, around 54 people were killed when a suicide bomber targeted Eid Milad un Nabi procession in Balochistan province. The second attack struck a mosque in a police station compound in KP, killing five people and the building collapsed.

The terror incident occurred as hundreds of people had gathered at a mosque in Balochistan for an Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi procession and were leaving the building when the bomber struck.