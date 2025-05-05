Information Minister Tarar visits LoC, exposes India’s false propaganda

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar visited line of control along with local and foreign media.

The visit facilitated by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was aimed at exposing the false and baseless Indian propaganda.

Media representatives were taken to specific locations that India had allegedly labeled as terrorist hideouts.

By witnessing the ground situation, hearing from the local population, and observing the environment firsthand, the media got the opportunity to assess the truth behind India’s claims.

Speaking on the occasion, the Information Minister said India has repeatedly made baseless accusations against Pakistan. We have presented all the facts before the national and international media.

He said the locations India claims to be imaginary terrorist camps are actually civilian areas.



Attaullah Tarar said Pakistan is a responsible state committed not only to regional but also to global peace. He emphasized Pakistan condemns terrorism and terrorist activities anywhere in the world. We have repeatedly proven through our actions that we are advocates of peace.

The Information minister asserted that Pakistan will go to any extent to defend our sovereignty.

He said India should take notice of the human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir before making accusations.

The Information minister said India uses propaganda along the Line of Control to hide its internal failures, but the international media has seen the reality with their own eyes.

He said Pakistan has once again made it clear to the world that it is committed to regional peace, but any Indian aggression will be met with a swift and decisive response.