Army ready to give befitting response to Indian aggression, political leaders told

Tarar informs leaders on diplomatic push and Pakistan’s stance at global forums

Pakistan’s armed forces are fully prepared to give a befitting response to any Indian aggression, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry told political leaders amid heightened tensions with India following Pahalgam attack which claimed lives of 26 tourists.

“If aggression is imposed on Pakistan, the armed forces are fully prepared to deliver a befitting response,” Lt Gen Chaudhry warned during the in-camera briefing at state TV headquarters in Islamabad, on Sunday.

During Sunday’s briefing, sources said the session focused on Pakistan’s security position in light of the evolving situation, particularly following India’s baseless accusations after the Pahalgam incident.

A large number of political representatives attended the session.

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry and Information Minister Ataullah Tarar led the briefing, which included prominent figures such as PML-N’s Khurram Dastgir and Abid Sher Ali, PM’s Adviser on Interior Pervez Khattak, and MQM’s Dr Farooq Sattar.

Leaders from JUI-F, BAP, and key Sindh ministers including Nasir Hussain Shah, Sharjeel Memon, and Saeed Ghani, were also in attendance.

The security briefing comes after India blamed Pakistan for the Pahalgam attack that killed at least 26 people, despite providing no concrete evidence.

In response, India took a series of unilateral steps, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, revoking Pakistani visas, and shutting the Wagah-Attari border crossing.

Pakistan has strongly denied any involvement in the incident and has called for a credible, transparent investigation.

In retaliation, Islamabad expelled Indian diplomats, cancelled visas for Indian nationals—excluding Sikh pilgrims—and closed the border crossing from its side.

The situation has led to a sharp deterioration in bilateral ties between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Senior politicians, including PML-N leaders Khurram Dastgir and Abid Sher Ali, Adviser to PM on Interior Pervez Khattak, and MQM leader Dr Farooq Sattar attended the crucial security briefing.

JUI-F’s Noor Alam Khan, Senator Abdul Shakoor and BAP Senator Abdul Qadir, Sindh ministers Nasir Hussain Shah, Sharjeel Memon, Saeed Ghani and PML-N’s Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha were also present at the meeting.

DG ISPR apprised the participants of the Pakistan Army’s readiness, reiterating that while Pakistan is a peace-loving nation and seeks regional stability, the armed forces are fully prepared to respond decisively in case of any aggression.

Sources added that Tarar also briefed political leaders on the government’s diplomatic efforts and Pakistan’s official stance at the international level.