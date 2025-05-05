AGL53.6▼ -1.45 (-0.03%)AIRLINK156.15▲ 0.77 (0.00%)BOP9.95▲ 0.26 (0.03%)CNERGY7.04▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)DCL10.48▲ 0.31 (0.03%)DFML37.54▲ 0.9 (0.02%)DGKC131.8▼ -0.99 (-0.01%)FCCL43.45▲ 0.01 (0.00%)FFL14.7▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)HUBC134.94▼ -1.3 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.65▲ 0.14 (0.01%)KEL4.15▲ 0.13 (0.03%)KOSM5.16▲ 0.14 (0.03%)MLCF68.68▼ -0.76 (-0.01%)NBP85.4▲ 0.33 (0.00%)OGDC200.97▼ -2.28 (-0.01%)PAEL42.38▼ -0.12 (0.00%)PIBTL8.62▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)PPL148.29▼ -2.54 (-0.02%)PRL28.66▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)PTC20.63▼ -0.1 (0.00%)SEARL83.26▼ -0.78 (-0.01%)TELE7▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL31.3▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)TPLP8.24▼ -0.03 (0.00%)TREET19.06▲ 0.15 (0.01%)TRG63.89▼ -0.16 (0.00%)UNITY25.85▼ -0.36 (-0.01%)WTL1.31▲ 0.04 (0.03%)

President expresses gratitude to China over consistent support to Pakistan

President Expresses Gratitude To Chinese Govt Over Consistent Support To Pakistan
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed concern over the recent irresponsible and aggressive rhetoric by the Indian Government, saying that such actions threaten regional peace and stability.

He was talking to Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong who called on him in Islamabad.

The Chinese Ambassador reaffirmed the enduring and time-tested friendship between China and Pakistan, describing the relationship as one of ironclad brothers who have always supported each other in challenging times. He thanked President for sharing Pakistan’s perspective, and emphasized that China would always support Pakistan to achieve the common desire of both countries to secure peace and stability in South Asia.

The President conveyed his deep appreciation and gratitude to the Chinese Government for its consistent support to Pakistan.

On Saturday, Ambassador Jiang Zaidong of China  called on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and they exchanged views on the evolving regional situation.

Both sides have agreed to maintain close communication and coordination, according to a press release issued by the Foreign Office.

During the meeting, they also reaffirmed the all-weather strategic partnership between Pakistan and China.

The meeting comes amid ongoing tensions with India after the neighbouring country took “irresponsible” measures against Pakistan following the Pahalamg incident where in 28 tourists were killed in an attack in occupied Kashmir.

Earlier, Ishaq Dar received a call from Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

They expressed satisfaction at the current status of bilateral relations and discussed the regional developments.

Ishaq Dar briefed the Saudi Foreign Minister on decisions taken by National Security Committee in the wake of unilateral measures announced by India.

He rejected India’s baseless allegations, and cautioned against further escalatory moves.

The deputy foreign minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to any aggression.

The two sides agreed to continue consultations and coordination on the evolving regional situation.

China expresses support to Pakistan’s stance on Pahalgam incident

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Information Minister Tarar visits LoC, exposes India’s false propaganda

  • Top News

Army ready to give befitting response to Indian aggression, political leaders told

  • Featured, PSL 2025

PSL X: Karachi Kings beat Lahore Qalandars in last over thriller

  • Featured, Pakistan

Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; rains, isolated hailstorms expected

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer