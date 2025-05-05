President expresses gratitude to China over consistent support to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed concern over the recent irresponsible and aggressive rhetoric by the Indian Government, saying that such actions threaten regional peace and stability.

He was talking to Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong who called on him in Islamabad.

The Chinese Ambassador reaffirmed the enduring and time-tested friendship between China and Pakistan, describing the relationship as one of ironclad brothers who have always supported each other in challenging times. He thanked President for sharing Pakistan’s perspective, and emphasized that China would always support Pakistan to achieve the common desire of both countries to secure peace and stability in South Asia.

The President conveyed his deep appreciation and gratitude to the Chinese Government for its consistent support to Pakistan.

On Saturday, Ambassador Jiang Zaidong of China called on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and they exchanged views on the evolving regional situation.