Information Minister Attaullah Tarar awarded Nishan-e-Imtiaz

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has been awarded the prestigious Nishan-e-Imtiaz for effectively presenting Pakistan’s national narrative on the international stage during recent tensions with India.

The award was conferred on Thursday at a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, where the President of Pakistan presented top civil and military honors.

وفاقی وزیر اطلاعات و نشریات عطاء اللہ تارڑ کو حالیہ پاک بھارت کشیدگی کے دوران قومی بیانیہ عالمی سطح پر موثر اور کامیاب انداز میں پیش کرنے پر "نشانِ امتیاز" سے نوازا گیا۔ Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, was awarded the 'Nishan-e-Imtiaz' 🇵🇰 for… pic.twitter.com/ZNF9xp8B13 — Attaullah Tarar (@TararAttaullah) August 14, 2025

During the period of heightened Pakistan-India tensions, Tarar played a key role in ensuring seamless coordination between civil and military institutions in the dissemination of information. His efforts were credited with successfully countering false propaganda and highlighting Pakistan’s position on global forums.