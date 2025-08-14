Top Pak Army Officers, soldiers honored for bravery in Operation ‘Bunyan-Um-Marsoos’

ISLAMABAD – President of Pakistan conferred military awards on officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army, Navy, and Air Force for exceptional courage and sacrifice during Operation Bunyan-Um-Marsoos.

A total of eight Sitara-i-Jurat, 5 Tamgha-i-Jurat, 24 Sitara-i-Basalat, 45 Tamgha-i-Basalat, 146 Imtiazi Asnad, 259 COAS Commendation Cards, and 1 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) were awarded in recognition of distinguished service.

Air Force officers awarded Sitara-i-Jurat included Wing Commanders Bilal Raza and Hammad Ibne Masood, along with Squadron Leaders M Yousaf Khan, Muhammad Osama Ishfaq, Muhammad Hassan Anees, Talal Hassan, Fida Muhammad Khan, and Flight Lieutenant Muhammad Ashhad Amir.

Tamgha-i-Jurat was conferred on heroic soldiers including L/Hav Amir Sheraz (Shaheed), Nk Abdul Rehman (Shaheed), L/Nk Ikram Ullah (Shaheed), Sep Adeel Akbar (Shaheed), and Capt Ali Hassan.

Recipients of the Sitara-i-Basalat included senior officers such as Lt Gens Muhammad Asim Malik, Nauman Zakria, Syed Aamer Raza, Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Shahid Imtiaz, and Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry. Several Maj Generals, Captains, and high-ranking Navy and Air Force officers were also honored for their distinguished service.

The awards highlight the valor, dedication, and professional excellence of Pakistan’s armed forces personnel who have displayed exceptional bravery in safeguarding national security.