China, Russia, US lead global greetings on Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day

ISLAMABAD – Several world leaders, including those from US, Russia and China, have sent congratulatory messages to the Pakistani people and government on the occasion of 78th Independence Day

The South Asian nation of 242 milion marked 78th Independence Day with patriotic fervor, marked by gun salutes in celebrations that come in wake of Pakistan’s recent military success, Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, against India.

Global leaders and diplomats extended warm congratulations to Pakistan on the milestone.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised Pakistan’s role in counter-terrorism and trade, highlighting prospects for cooperation in critical minerals and hydrocarbons. The US State Department and several lawmakers, including Congress members Pete Sessions and Yvette Clarke, acknowledged the contributions of the Pakistani-American community. Shama Haider, New Jersey’s first Muslim and Pakistani-American legislator, also sent heartfelt greetings.

Chinese Embassy celebrated Pakistan’s Independence Day and wished for continued prosperity and stronger China-Pakistan ties.

Russian Embassy commended Pakistan’s progress in international affairs and space exploration, honoring the principles of the nation’s founding leaders.

France, Germany, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and the European Union sent warm wishes, emphasizing friendship, unity, and shared values.

Pakistanis worldwide marked the day with pride, celebrating the nation’s independence, heritage, and vision for a prosperous future.