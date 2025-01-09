Industrialists, traders play pivotal role strengthening economy: Sharjeel

Senior Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has emphasized the pivotal role of traders and industrialists in strengthening Pakistan’s economy. Speaking at a luncheon hosted in his honor by the Korangi Association of Trade and Industries (KATI) in Karachi, he assured the business community of the government’s support in resolving their issues.

Memon underscored that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership, including Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, recognize the contributions of traders and industrialists, who generate employment and pay the highest taxes. He stated, “Providing maximum facilities to the business community is essential for economic growth and job creation.”

The minister highlighted the opportunities offered by the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone, which is linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He noted its benefits, including duty-free imports and a ten-year tax exemption, which would attract investments and support industrial growth. Additionally, Memon announced the inauguration of the Malir Expressway in two days by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He described it as a “modern gift for Karachi and Pakistan” that will ease industrial access and mobility.

Memon shared updates on public transport initiatives, including plans to introduce electric buses (EVs) and taxis in Karachi. He revealed that the Yellow Line BRT, originally planned with diesel-hybrid buses, will now feature electric vehicles. Double-decker buses will also be launched on Shahrah-e-Faisal this year. He clarified delays in the Red Line BRT, attributing them to utility relocations and not government inefficiency. Subsidized transport services, including buses for women, remain operational in Karachi. On Karachi’s law and order, Memon noted significant improvements, adding that the city is now safe for investment.

However, he acknowledged challenges like street crimes, heavy traffic, and water shortages. He stated that the government is working on the K-IV and Hub Canal projects to address water supply issues. Memon also announced measures for vehicle inspections to ensure road safety, stating, “Unfit vehicles will no longer be allowed on the roads, despite resistance.” KATI President Junaid Naqi highlighted the importance of strict implementation of traffic laws, citing frequent accidents caused by heavy vehicles. He also called for effective policies to tackle these issues. Former KATI President Zahid Saeed stressed the need for new industrial zones in Sindh to boost employment. He proposed utilizing parts of the Pakistan Steel Mills’ land to establish industrial parks rather than selling it entirely.

Memon highlighted Sindh’s progress in healthcare under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari. He praised initiatives like NICVD, SIUT, and Gambat Hospital, where advanced treatments, including liver and lung transplants, are offered free of cost. Sindh has also introduced the CyberKnife technology for cancer treatment, making it accessible to the public at no charge.