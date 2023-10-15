The Pakistan Air Force has said that the 14-nation air exercise, Indus Shield 2023, is going on at an operational air base of PAF, marking a significant milestone in the realization of the Air Force’s commitment to boost its aerial capabilities alongside strengthening international cooperation.

The multi-nation exercise brings together aviation experts from several Middle Eastern countries including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.

Apart from them, other nations participating in the event include Turkiye, Egypt, Oman, Bahrain, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Morocco, Uzbekistan, China, and Hungary.

The Pakistan Army, Navy, and Air Force periodically organize and participate in international exercises to strengthen defence ties with other countries.

The top-notch exercise stands out as one of the mega aerial warfare exercises of the region and is marked as a significant milestone in the realization of PAF’s commitment to enhance its aerial capabilities alongside bolstering international cooperation, a PAF news release said.

The participation of the exercise encompasses fighter jets alongside pilots, ground crew and Air Defence Controllers from the leading Air Forces of the world.

Indus Shield-2023 has brought together elite air forces from 14 countries and will serve as a platform to showcase their professional prowess. The participating nations include Pakistan, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Egypt, Oman, Bahrain, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Morocco, Uzbekistan, China and Hungary.

The exercise holds great importance as it signifies the leading role of the Pakistan Air Force in spearheading technological advancements, promoting modernization, evolving air combat tactics, and addressing contemporary aerial defence challenges.

Exercise Indus Shield also underscores the mutual commitment of participating nations to achieve shared objectives and addresses the evolving dynamics of aerial warfare in the face of common security threats.

As the international community turns its attention to Pakistan, PAF is poised to become the center of global focus for honing modern air combat tactics and strengthening interoperability between participating nations.

Exercise Indus Shield-2023 is not only providing an opportunity to participating air forces to demonstrate their skills and capabilities but is also fostering greater understanding and collaboration in the realm of aerial defence.

The exercise consolidates Pakistan Air Force’s dedication to its mission of safeguarding Pakistan’s airspace along with promoting interoperability amongst the participating air forces in the face of shared challenges.