The security forces on Sunday claimed to have gunned down a commander of banned outfit Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and his associate in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Turbat.

According to details, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation against the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) in Balochistan’s Turbat district and killed Saddam Hussain Muslim, a commander of the Abdul Majeed Brigade of the group.

Saddam Hussain was also known by his aliases Guru and Jabbar. During the operation, his associate – identified as Maqsood – was also killed.

The security forces also seized a large quantity of weapons and explosive material from the possession of killed terrorists. Saddam is said to have joined the BLA in 2008. Several first information reports (FIRs) were registered against him in Turbat and Gwadar.