AGL55.3▼ -0.05 (0.00%)AIRLINK176.32▲ 0.96 (0.01%)BOP13.45▲ 0.36 (0.03%)CNERGY7.49▲ 0.12 (0.02%)DCL9.46▲ 0.15 (0.02%)DFML46.12▲ 0.32 (0.01%)DGKC133.88▲ 5.85 (0.05%)FCCL45.29▲ 1.42 (0.03%)FFL15.22▲ 0.41 (0.03%)HUBC133.1▲ 1.62 (0.01%)HUMNL13.01▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)KEL4.45▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM5.96▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)MLCF58.03▲ 1.61 (0.03%)NBP81.2▲ 0.96 (0.01%)OGDC218.28▲ 1.04 (0.00%)PAEL41.62▲ 0.52 (0.01%)PIBTL9.42▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)PPL184.62▲ 0.39 (0.00%)PRL35.18▲ 0.73 (0.02%)PTC23.7▲ 0.59 (0.03%)SEARL94.53▲ 1.03 (0.01%)TELE7.87▲ 0.13 (0.02%)TOMCL34.22▲ 2.53 (0.08%)TPLP10.74▼ -0.04 (0.00%)TREET21.72▲ 0 (0.00%)TRG61.34▲ 2 (0.03%)UNITY29.41▲ 0.39 (0.01%)WTL1.34▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

India’s RAW involved in terror attack on Jaffar Express: Sikh leader

Sindh Leader Claims Raws Involvement In Terror Attack On Jaffar Express
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

WASHINGTON – Sikhs for Justice leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on Thursday claimed that India’s intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) is behind the  terrorists’ attack on Jaffar Express in Balochistan. He warned that the next attack could claim even more lives.

In a statement issued from the US, Pannun said that India’s notorious intelligence agency RAW is responsible for the train attack in Balochistan.

“If India is not held accountable, the next attack could take more innocent lives,” he warned.

Pannun called on international bodies to take action against India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and RAW, stating that India is executing a covert war strategy against Pakistan.

“The Modi government is a full-fledged terrorist regime and poses a threat not only to regional but also global peace,” he said.

He further alleged that India is involved in the violent activities worldwide, with the Balochistan train attack serving as proof of its aggressive defense tactics.

“India’s covert terrorist activities aim to destabilize neighboring countries. It is involved in assassinations abroad, extremism and cross-border terrorism. Modi’s government has turned India into a global hub of state-sponsored terrorism,”.

Pannun warned that RAW’s unchecked actions have put South Asia at risk. He called for diplomatic and security sanctions on India’s intelligence operations, saying that the world could no longer turn a blind eye to India’s secret terrorist activities.

“If India is not held accountable, the next attack will take even more innocent lives,” he added.

Pakistan accuses India of horrific terror attack on Jaffar Express

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Constitution is supreme, not parliament: SC judge on civilians’ trial in military courts case

  • Pakistan

Ambassador Jiang Zaidong’s Keynote Speech at the Seminar on the Two Sessions Themed ‘China’s Spring: China’s Opportunities, Shared by the World’

  • Pakistan

CJCSC, Commander Bahrain National Guard discuss regional security

  • Featured, Pakistan

Where you can online check merit lists for Punjab CM Laptop Scheme 2025?

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer