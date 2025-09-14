Govt to soon announce relief package for farmers: FinMin Visits flood affected area of kamalia

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting flood-affected families and ensuring their rehabilitation.

Speaking to the media during his visit to Toba Tek Singh, the FinMin stressed the need for damage assessment before rehabilitation begins. He also said that a relief package for farmers would be announced soon. Speaking to the media during his visit to flood-hit areas of Kamalia and at Mill Fatyana Bridge, the finance minister stressed that rehabilitation meant not only rebuilding infrastructure but also helping families return to their normal lives. He assured that farmers and the general public would be facilitated in every possible way so they could resume their livelihoods at the earliest. Mr Aurangzeb said the government was considering special packages for farmers to enable them to sow their next crops on time.

He pointed out that both a climate emergency and an agriculture emergency had already been declared to protect agricultural productivity and ensure timely rehabilitation of the victims.The minister noted that declining global prices of oil and commodities would directly benefit Pakistan and added that the government was committed to curbing artificial price hikes.