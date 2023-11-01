Indian troops have arrested over a dozen youth in different parts of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops arrested the youth during massive cordon and search operations and house raids in different parts of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Bandipora and Budgam districts.

The Indian forces’ personnel also raided the houses of Hurriyat leaders including Abdul Samad Inqilabi and harassed the families. The house raids and operations continued till last reports came in.—KMS