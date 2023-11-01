The All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders while expressing concern over surge in Indian state terrorism in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have called for the settlement of the Kashmir dispute through peaceful means of negotiations.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC leaders, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Abdul Ahad, Syed Bashir Andrabi, Advocate Arshad Iqbal, Devinder Singh Behl, Narender Singh, Mir Shahid Saleem and Maulana Musaib Nadvi in their separate statements advised India to take a leaf out of their founding father’s book who knew that Kashmir is a political dispute that can only be resolved through dialogue among key stakeholders.

They deplored that people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir continue to face deepening discrimination and injustice on the part of the Narendra Modi-led Indian government as IIOJK is witnessing oppression and bloodshed on a daily basis. They said the Modi regime is brazenly trampling every right of the people of occupied Kashmir.

The statements said justice has been eluding the Kashmiris for the last 76 years due to India’s intransigence on the Kashmir dispute while the biased Indian judiciary has never provided justice to the Kashmiri people.

The leader maintained that the world’s silence is only encouraging the Modi regime to systematically increase its oppression against the Kashmiris. They urged the international community to play its role by listening to the cries of oppressed Kashmiris and resolve the lingering dispute as per the internationally accepted norms of justice which is the only way to end bloodshed in IIOJK.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Students and Youth Forum in a statement issued in Srinagar said that people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir would hold protest demonstrations against Israeli aggression on Gaza on Friday. While terming the ongoing military assault and incessant bombardment of the occupied Gaza as ghastly, the statement expressed the hope that all freedom loving Kashmiris would come out on roads after Juma congregational prayer November 3 to express solidarity with their fettered Palestinian brothers and sisters.—KMS