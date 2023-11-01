The Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) workers in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir held strong protest demonstration in Jammu and Srinagar cities in favour of their demands.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a large number of JKRTC workers, led by its Chairman Wajahat Hussain and provincial general secretary Dilbagh Singh, under the banner of JKRTC Workers Union assembled at a park on the Bank of river Tawi in Jammu and held massive protest demonstration against the authorities. Carrying placards in their hands, the protesters were shouting slogans in support of their demands including the regularization of their services. A similar protest demonstration was held in Srinagar by the JKRTC employees which was led by Union leaders Mohammad Yousuf Khan and Ghulam Nabi Wani. The JKRTC Union leaders cautioned the Management of the Corporation to address their issues without much delay otherwise, the workers will be forced to launch pen down, tool down and even total strike across the occupied territory.—KMS