Indian skipper Suryakumar found guilty of political remarks ahead of Asia Cup Final

DUBAI – ICC has handed down verdicts in a stormy controversy involving Pakistan and India players ahead of Asia Cup 2025 final.

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav has been found guilty of making political statements after dedicating India’s victory to the Indian armed forces and the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Yadav has been fined 30% of his match andgets warning by top cricket body to avoid political comments in the future. India has already filed an appeal against the decision.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Haris Rauf has been fined 30% of his match fee for misconduct related to on-field gestures and heated exchanges during press conferences. Rauf’s “6–0” gesture and mocking behavior toward Indian players were deemed aggressive and against the spirit of the game.

Sahibzada Farhan, who celebrated his fifty with a gun-firing bat gesture, has escaped a fine but received a formal warning. Farhan insisted his celebration was cultural and not political.

ICC’s ruling comes amid escalating tensions between the BCCI and PCB, who have lodged complaints against each other over provocative behavior in the IND vs PAK clash. Suryakumar Yadav’s post-match remarks drew strongest scrutiny, highlighting thin line between sportsmanship and politics in international cricket.

As Asia Cup Final looms, all eyes are now on the players and officials, with the controversy adding another fiery layer to the historic India-Pakistan rivalry.