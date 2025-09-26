PM Shehbaz hails Donald Trump as ‘Man of Peace’ in UN address

NEW YORK – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif heaped praise on US President Donald Trump for his role in brokering a ceasefire with India in May, calling him “truly a man of peace.”

In his historic UN address, PM Sharif mentioned complexity of today’s world, saying Conflicts are intensifying, international law is being blatantly violated, humanitarian crises are multiplying, terrorism remains a potent threat, disinformation and fake news undermine trust, and climate change threatens our very survival, especially for nations like Pakistan.”

PM underscored that Islamabad’s foreign policy is rooted in peace, mutual respect, and cooperation, emphasizing the country’s commitment to resolving disputes through dialogue and diplomacy. Recalling a warning he had issued last year, Shehbaz said Pakistan had acted decisively when confronted with external aggression.

“In May this year, my country faced unprovoked aggression from our eastern front. Our enemy came shrouded in arrogance, but we sent them back in humiliation,” he asserted. He accused India of exploiting a human tragedy for political gain by rejecting Pakistan’s offer for an independent international investigation into the Pahalgam incident, while attacking Pakistani cities and civilians. He emphasized that Pakistan’s response was fully consistent with Article 51 of the UN Charter.

PM Sharif lauded Pakistan’s armed forces and military leadership, naming Field Marshal Asim Munir and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Babar Sidhu, for their “stunning professionalism, bravery, and acumen.” He noted that seven Indian jets were destroyed during the operation, calling it a clear demonstration of Pakistan’s military strength.

After four-day escalation, Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire from a position of strength. Shehbaz expressed gratitude to President Trump and his team for their “active role” in preventing a larger conflict. “President Trump’s efforts for peace helped avert a catastrophic war in South Asia,” he said, announcing that Pakistan had nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his contribution.

The premier also thanked Pakistan’s friends and partners including China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Azerbaijan, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and the UN Secretary-General for extending diplomatic support during the May escalation.

Shehbaz stressed Pakistan’s commitment to a “composite, comprehensive, and result-oriented dialogue with India on all outstanding issues,” while urging South Asian nations to adopt proactive, rather than provocative, leadership. He condemned India’s unilateral attempt to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, warning that Pakistan would ardently defend the water rights of its 240 million people.

Expressing solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir, Shehbaz declared, “Kashmir will gain its fundamental right to self-determination through an impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations.”

Turning to international concerns, the prime minister described the plight of Palestinians in Gaza as “one of the most heart-wrenching tragedies of our time,” calling the prolonged injustice “a stain on the global conscience and our collective moral failure.”

Concluding his address, PM Shehbaz emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to peace and diplomacy while reaffirming the nation’s readiness to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

