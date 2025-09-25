Asia Cup 2025: ICC reviews PCB complaint against Suryakumar Yadav over political remarks

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday took notice of a complaint filed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) against Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav for making controversial political remarks after the India–Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match.

The Indian media reported that the PCB lodged a formal protest, alleging that Yadav’s post-match comments during the presentation ceremony were politically motivated and violated the spirit of the game.

The complaint included two official reports and supporting evidence submitted to the ICC.

The match referee Richie Richardson, who is overseeing the case, has reportedly emailed the Indian team management, stating that Yadav’s remarks were “inappropriate and harmful to the game’s integrity.”

The comments were made following India’s group-stage win over Pakistan, where Yadav referenced the Pahalgam incident in a manner deemed sensitive and politically charged.

The ICC is currently reviewing the evidence and is expected to hold a formal hearing soon.

Indian media reports suggested that disciplinary action against Yadav is increasingly likely, which could lead to penalties or other sanctions and add further pressure on the Indian skipper during the ongoing tournament.