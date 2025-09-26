Public input sought on Guidelines on ESG Disclosures for Listed Companies

ISLAMABAD – The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has sought public input on draft additions to the Guidelines on ESG Disclosures for Listed Companies for public consultation.

The Pakistan government, through its updated Nationally Determined Contributions, has committed to climate action targets. To support this transition, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination recently released the Pakistan Green Taxonomy to facilitate capital flows to sectors important for climate risk mitigation and adaptation.

Building on this foundation, the SECP has prepared draft disclosure requirements to be incorporated into the Guidelines on ESG Disclosures for Listed Companies. These disclosures will apply to all listed companies, regardless of whether they are obtaining green financing.

A phased approach has been designed under which disclosures will remain voluntary until 2029, after which timelines for mandatory reporting will be introduced.

To ensure the disclosure requirements reflect a holistic view of all market players, the draft additions to the Guidelines on ESG Disclosures for Listed Companies have been uploaded to the SECP’s official website for public consultation. The consultation period will be open until October 22, 2025 (25 days).

The SECP encourages all stakeholders, including environmental professionals and the public at large, to share their valuable feedback on the draft additions. This input will enable the SECP to finalise and roll out the additions to the Guidelines on ESG Disclosures, 2023.