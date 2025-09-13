Indian-origin Sikh woman gang-raped in UK, police treat case as hate crime  

LONDON – An Indian-origin Sikh woman was gang-raped in Oldbury, United Kingdom, in what authorities are treating as a racially motivated hate crime, ThIndian media reported on Saturday.

The young woman was attacked by two men who subjected her to sexual assault while hurling abusive remarks and telling her to “go back to your country.”

British police said they are investigating the incident as a case of racial discrimination and hate crime.

The authorities have appealed to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects, adding that CCTV footage and forensic evidence are being thoroughly examined.

The assault has sparked outrage among the local Sikh community, with residents expressing deep anger and concern over the safety of women and minorities in the area. Police officials assured the community that they recognize the sensitivity of the case and pledged to increase patrols in the neighborhood to prevent similar incidents in the future.

British Member of Parliament Preet Kaur Gill strongly condemned the attack, calling the rise in racially motivated crimes “deeply concerning” and urging authorities to ensure justice and protection for minority communities.

The investigation is underway as the police vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice at the earliest.