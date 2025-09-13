PM Shehbaz, Army Chief Asim Munir join hands in Bannu to lead war on terror

BANNU – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visited Bannu in a powerful show of unity against terrorism, vowing that Pakistan will crush extremist forces with full might.

The visit came just hours after a dozen brave sons of soil embraced martyrdom in South Waziristan. PM and Army Chief offered funeral prayers for the fallen heroes, calling their sacrifice “a blood-soaked reminder that Pakistan will never bow to terrorists or their foreign patrons.”

In an unflinching message, Sharif declared that the planners of terror attacks in Pakistan are operating from Afghan soil with the backing of India. He warned Kabul to “choose wisely” between nurturing anti-Pakistan proxies or maintaining ties with Islamabad.

Sharif also blasted the involvement of Afghan nationals in cross-border attacks, insisting that the repatriation of undocumented Afghan residents was now a “national security imperative.”

“The nation rejects false narratives on terrorism. Anyone speaking for India’s agents or foreign enemies is nothing but their mouthpiece and will be treated accordingly,” he said, drawing a clear line against political voices accused of sympathizing with extremist groups.

He further hailed the indomitable spirit of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, describing them as standing like a “fortified wall” alongside the state and the armed forces. The government, he vowed, will roll out tougher legal and administrative measures to ensure that terrorists and their backers face an unforgiving response.

Islamabad continues to wanr Kabul over militant groups of using Afghan soil to launch a wave of cross-border attacks into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Security officials say Fitna al-Khawarij (FAK) and Fitna al-Hindustan (FAH) are running dozens of camps in Afghan provinces, sending thousands of fighters across the border in recent months. Intelligence reports confirm more than 170 infiltration groups entered KP, while over 80 crossed into Balochistan.

Authorities also condemned a propaganda campaign by Inqlab-e-Islami Pakistan (IIP), which blames Pakistan for civilian casualties. Officials argue militants deliberately use homes, mosques, and schools as shields.

Islamabad maintains that the Interim Afghan Government is failing to dismantle these networks, warning that unchecked militancy could turn Afghanistan back into a hub of global terrorism.