Monsoon not over yet in Pakistan as more rain expected in Karachi, other regions

KARACHI – Pakistan’s largest city Karachi is once again under the shadow of rain clouds. Just when residents thought the season had passed, Met Office announced that the wet spell is not over yet.

As per latest advisory, more rains and showers are expected until September 30. Hot and sticky weather will dominate, but with sea breeze blowing at 15 km/h and humidity surging to 85 percent, conditions are ripe for sudden downpours. Meteorologists warn that another wave of showers could strike within the next five days.

It’s not just Karachi. Islamabad, Murree, Galiyat, and parts of Upper Punjab including Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, and Jhelum will also receive rains in coming days. In the north, residents of Kohistan, Swat, Battagram, Dir, and Abbottabad should brace for thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, Azad Kashmir may be lashed by rain and thunder, while Gilgit-Baltistan is expected to stay hot and dry. Southern Balochistan will likely see partly cloudy skies.

Flood-hit areas of Punjab are set to endure more hot and dry days, offering little relief. Over the past 24 hours, most of the country baked under dry heat, with only Thatta and Lasbela seeing light rain.

Forecasters caution that today much of Pakistan will remain dry, but Kashmir and the surrounding hilly terrain could witness evening or nighttime thunderstorms. With high humidity and unstable conditions, sudden weather shifts cannot be ruled out.