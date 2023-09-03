All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders Khawaja Firdous, Syed Bashir Andrabi and Mu-hammad Shafi Lone have expressed concern over the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leader languishing in different jails of India and the terri-tory.

The APHC leaders in a joint statement issued in Srinagar lamented that the Modi’s government is using illegal and crude tactics to prevent Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders from the freedom movement.

They said Kashmiri leaders have been illegally arrested and imprisoned for demanding their rights and urged the international community to take notice of the plight of Kashmiri leaders and help in their immediate release.

The Hurriyat leaders said the Indian troops have been committing atrocities on the innocent people in occupied Jammu and Kashmir for the past seven decades. It should be raised in the Security Council and the human tragedy happening in pccupied Jammu and Kashmir should be stopped, they added.

They said the Kashmiri people have made a lot of sacrifices for the Kashmir cause which will not be allowed to go waste. They also paid tributes to the martyrs of Kashmir and expressed their determination that the Kashmiri people would continue their struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion.

The Hurriyat leaders appealed to the interna-tional community to play its role in resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations resolutions to make South Asia peaceful and the two neighbouring nuclear countries can live in peace.—KMS