Indian fugitive threatens to kill himself

Web Desk

London

Billionaire Indian fugitive Nirav Modi has threatened to kill himself if his extradition to India is ordered by courts in the UK on request of the Indian government. The jailed diamond dealer, 49, appeared at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday with his barrister Hugo Keith QC to apply for the bail but Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot refused him bail for the fifth time, saying that the Indian businessman was a flight risk and had extensive means to escape. Nirav Modi has told in his statement to the judge that there was no chance he would get a fair trial in India and he would prefer to kill himself if extradited to India.