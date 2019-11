Staff Reporter

Karachi

A Customs court in Karachi has indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Muhammad Aslam Khan in a case pertaining to alleged smuggling and tax evasion, it emerged on Thursday.

Customs department had booked Khan alias Aslam Singapori, who was elected to the National Assembly from the NA-254 (Karachi Central-II) constituency on a PTI ticket in the 2018 elections, in 1997 for alleged misdeclaration and evasion of duty and taxes.