Fazl welcomes DG ISPR’s statement over institution’s impartiality Dialogue with JUI-F progressing: Elahi

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazur Rehman welcomed DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor’s recent statement that “Pakistan Army is an impartial institution and it wants to remain so.”

“I want to say this to the state institutions that consider them [JUI-F workers] your own people and they will always be with you,” he said in his address to the protesters.

He said the ‘Azadi March’ had removed some of the misconceptions the society had about the religious segment.

Fazlur Rehman said that he will hold the talks with the government committee only when they bring Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation on the table.

JUI-F chief went on to say that the government made a committee for the rigged election. “When the whole nation is the witness of the rigged polls then only PM’s resignation is required and not inquiry” he said adding that the government leaders will not get NRO. Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has met with JUI-F chief on Thursday to discuss matters pertaining to Azadi March and current political situation.

After his fourth meeting with Maulana Fazlu Rehman in a week, Elahi said we are hopeful as things are moving in a positive trajectory. He said many suggestions were discussed and nation would soon hear a good result of talks.

Earlier, in a short discussion with media men, Elahi said progress on talks with JUI-F is continued and different options are being taken under consideration. He said this is a difficult situation and nation needs to have patience. Efforts are being made in order to solve issues in an amicable way, he told.

Head of opposition’s Rehbar Committee Akram Khan Durrani on Thursday said more pressure would be exerted on government as all opposition parties have agreed to continue Azadi March. He said Azadi March would take a new turn after two days.

Durrani while talking to media along with other members of Rehbar Committee said more convoys would reach Islamabad from Bannu. He admitted that we could not make proper arrangements to deal with rains in the federal capital. Durrani said the participants of Azadi March can live for one month without food. He said opposition is firmly stuck with its demand of PM’s resignation. PPP leader Farhatullah Babar on the occasion said suggestions to exert more pressure on government were discussed but we cannot share it with media right now. Sources said opposition’s Rehbar Committe has given a node to Plane B of anti government protest.

Akram Durrani has claimed that 3 allied parties have threatened government against use of force to deal Azadi March. Durrani claimed that PML-Q, BNP and MQM have cautioned government against use of force. He said these parties would leave government if government tried to disburse crowd through force.

He said Rehbar committee has agreed on ousting of President Arif Alvi.“Our workers have displayed discipline and respected the rule of law throughout the rally – something acknowledged by the western media s well,” the JUI-F leader told the demonstrators.

He repeated his earlier allegations that the 2018 general elections were rigged in favour of the ruling party, saying that rigging was known to all and there was no need to form a commission to establish the same.

“Foreign funding case against PTI is pending with the election commission for five years… PTI’s senior leaders have alleged that the party received billions in illegal transfers,” he said.

The head of the right-wing political party alleged that Aleema Khan, a sister of Prime Minister Imran Khan, owned assets worth billions in Dubai, UAE.

PM Imran introduced an amnesty scheme for her sister, he said. Deadlock is over PM’s resignation, early elections: Khattak

Minister Pervez Khattak, head of government’s negotiating team, has said that the deadlock between the government and the opposition is over PM Imran’s resignation and early elections in the country.

Speaking to the media Thursday, Khattak predicted that “Maulana Fazl might be here [in Islamabad] till the 12th”. “Our talks are underway with the opposition. The opposition can bring a no-confidence motion whenever they want to.”

“Chaudhry Pervez Elahi is only facilitating talks with the opposition. The government’s negotiation committee will take any final decision,” Khattak clarified. “Our members also in contact with Shahbaz Sharif and others,” he added.