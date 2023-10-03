NEW DELHI – A strong quake rattled the Indian capital New Delhi on Tuesday in the wake of back-to-back tremors in neighboring Nepal.

National Centre for Seismology reported that the first earthquake hit at 2:25 pm IST, and the second quake of 5.2 magnitude hit Arunachal Pradesh around 3:27 pm IST and a 3.3 magnitude tremors then reported in Uttarakhand minutes later.

The epicenter was southeast to Uttarakhand, the northern Indian region that is crossed by the Himalayas.

The quake lasted for around half a minute and caused chaos among local residents who left their house in frenzy.

The earthquake comes a day after Dutch scientists predicted an earthquake in neighboring Pakistan.

The Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGEOS), a Netherlands-based organization that makes predictions about seismic activity, has forecast earthquakes in Pakistan. In an alert shared on October 1, Pakistan would be hit by a quake within the next 48 hours.

The organization specialises in monitoring fluctuations of electric charge in the atmosphere near sea level, which they claim are indicative of regions where an earthquake may occur.

In a recent prediction, a Dutch scientist working with SSGEOS said a significant surge in electric activity has been observed along the Chaman fault lines in Pakistan.

This surge is indicative of a powerful earthquake occurring within the next 48 hours. Reports said the Dutch scientist, Frank Hoogerbeets, has a track record of accurately predicting earthquakes, adding that he had also forecast the deadly quake in Tukiye.