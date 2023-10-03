Honda CD 70 Dream 2023 holds the title of queen of all 70CC bikes in Pakistan and the ride is a stylish, sporty two-wheeler that comes with a speedometer and offers strong road grip.

The design of the Honda CD 70 Dream is said to be an amalgamation of a sporty ride and a regular commute bike making it attractive to many. CD 70 Dream comes with sleek bodywork, a sharp headlight, and a taillight. The bike is also available in a variety of colors, so you can choose the one that best suits your style.

Impressively, Honda CD 70 Dream offers 55 kilometers per litre, which makes it one of the most fuel-efficient bikes. The comfort of the Honda Dream is unmatchable in this price range.

The two-wheeler is backed by a 4-stroke single-cylinder air-cooled engine with a 4-speed transmission. Currently, it is available in two colors, Red and Black.

Honda CD 70 Dream Price in Pakistan

As of October 2023, Honda CD 70 Dream price stands at Rs168,900 in Pakistan.

Honda CD 70 Dream Specs

Honda CD 70 Dream Fuel Average

Honda CD 70 Dream offers 55 km/litre and rider can cover a distance of up to 473 km with full tank.

Honda CD 70 Dream Colors in Pakistan

Honda CD 70cc Dream is available in Red and Black.