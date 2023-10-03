ISLAMABAD – Illegal foreign residents, mostly Afghan nationals come under the Pakistani government’s radar and now the interim government set November 1 deadline for immigrants to leave the country or face music.

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti holds a press conference in Islamabad in which he announced that no person would be allowed to take the law into their own hands or to aid the militants.

He said the state will evict illegal residents in the first phase along with those who do not renew their visas.

Bugti maintained that the government is taking all out measures to maintain law and order situation and improve economy.

This is a developing story, and will be updated later…