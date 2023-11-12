BENGALURU – India thrashed Netherlands by 160 runs in the final group match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in Bengaluru on Sunday evening.

Chasing a mammoth 411-run target for an unlikely victory, the Netherlands were bundled out for 250 runs in 47.5 overs.

Teja Nidamanuru was the top scorer with 54 runs. Sybrand Engelbrecht made 45 runs, Colin Ackermann 35 and Max O’Dowd 30 runs.

Mohammad Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav bagged two wickets each while Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma took one wicket each.

Shreyas Iyer was named player of the match.

After electing to bat first, openers Rohit Sharma (61) and Shubman Gill (51) laid a solid foundation with a 100-run partnership. Virat Kohli also chipped in with 51 runs.

Shreyas Iyer (128) and KL Rahul (102) put on a 208-run partnership to help the team surpass the 400-run mark. India finished at 410/4 in the allotted 50 overs.

Bas de Leede bagged two wickets while Roelof van der Merwe and Paul van Meekeren took one wicket each.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma ©, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul †, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Netherlands Playing XI: Wesley Barresi, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c)†, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren