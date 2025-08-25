India hires US lobbying firm to mend strained ties with Trump administration  

WASHINGTON – India has engaged an American lobbying firm to improve relations with the Trump administration following recent diplomatic friction and tariff disputes, the Bloomberg claimed.

The report said that after the United States imposed a 50 percent tariff on Indian goods and bilateral ties turned uneasy, the Indian Embassy in Washington signed a contract with Mercury Public Affairs LLC, a firm known for its close links with the Trump administration.

The company has previously lobbied on behalf of foreign entities targeted by US policies.

The lobbying effort marks India’s attempt to recalibrate its diplomatic and trade ties with Washington amid ongoing challenges in bilateral relations.

As per the agreement signed on August 18, Mercury Public Affairs will provide government relations, media outreach, and other services to the Indian Embassy in exchange for a monthly payment of $75,000.

Relations between Washington and New Delhi have been under strain in recent months, particularly after India failed to finalize a trade deal with the US.

President Donald Trump subsequently raised tariffs on Indian products and has repeatedly expressed willingness to mediate between Pakistan and India over regional tensions — a stance India has publicly rejected.

It may be mentioned here that a protest was conducted against Trump in Maharashtra just two days ago. The protestors chanted slogans against President Trump and condemned the raise in tariffs.