Four journalists among 15 others killed in Israeli strike on Al-Nasr hospital in Gaza

GAZA – At least 15 people including four journalists were killed in Israeli attack on Al-Nasr Hospital in Gaza on Monday, the Arab media reported.

The journalists killed in the attack were identified as Reuters cameraman Hossam Al-Masri, Associated Press and The Independent correspondent Maryam Abu Daqah, NBC journalist Abu Taha and Al Jazeera photojournalist Muhammad Salama.

The witnesses said the hospital, already overwhelmed with casualties from weeks of heavy bombardment, was struck without prior warning.

The attack has drawn outrage from press freedom groups while international media houses have confirmed the loss of their colleagues.

The Israeli military and the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refrained from issuing an immediate comment on the strike.

With the killing of four more media workers, the number of journalists who have lost their lives in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 2023 has now reached 244, making the enclave one of the deadliest zones for journalists in modern history.